HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two kilograms of cocaine and Mexican Cartel statues were seized in a Conway-area drug bust, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Martine Garcia, 31, of Conway, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in ice, crank, or crack cocaine, according to police.

Ulisses Perez, 19, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking in cocaine, police said.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit. A warrant was served in early July in the area of Ivy Road, according to police.

Garcia was identified as a source of illegal drugs in Horry County, according to police.

Agents discovered two kilograms of cocaine along with a half a kilogram of meth and one gun. Also found were several statues associated with the drug trade, according to police. Police said the statues are of value in Mexican Cartel cases as a direct symbol of drug traffickers and their worship.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Horry County is asked to call 843-915-8346 or email drugtips@horrycounty.org.