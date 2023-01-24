HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two new schools are coming to the Carolina Forest area to help prevent overcrowding, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
About 20% of the entire student population in Horry County lives in the Carolina Forest area, the Horry County Board of Education previously said. There has been significant growth in the area, making the need for more schools urgent.
The Board of Education approved Thompson & Turner Construction to serve as the general contractor to build the two new elementary schools on Monday, according to Bourcier.
“The Pre-Construction contract will be issued in the amount of $258,000,” Bourcier said. “The actual construction contract would be issued later after the design is completed and a successful negotiation of the guaranteed maximum price is achieved.”
Funding for the new schools has not yet been designated.
No further details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
