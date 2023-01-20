Note: Photo above is of the two wanted individuals

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including juvenile, have now been charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case in Horry County and two others are still wanted in connection with the investigation, according to police.

Samantha Watts, 40, was charged on Friday with murder in connection with the death of Cory Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, who was found dead Monday in the 3700 block of Green Sea Road, according to officials.

A juvenile was also charged with murder, but police haven’t released their name due to the person’s age, which police have not disclosed.

Samantha Watts and a co-defendant allegedly were involved in the beating of Soles, causing his death, according to warrants released by the Horry County Police Department.

Amber Madison Watts, 21, was arrested and charged with accessory to murder, police said.

Amber Watts “did work in concert with co-defendants in concealing evidence from a crime scene,” including helping dispose of Soles’ body, according to warrants.

Ryan James Porter, 25, is wanted for assault and battery by mob, police said. Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, is wanted for accessory after the fact.

Joshua Brown (left) and Ryan Porter (right) (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Jonathan Watts was previously arrested on a second-degree assault and battery by mob charge. He’s accused of acting “in concert to assault the victim by mob causing great bodily injury to the victim which was corroborated by witness statements,” according to warrants. The warrant states the victim had a broken leg, nose and was unconscious.

Amber Madison Watts (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Jonathan Edward Watts (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Samantha Watts (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

In total, eight people have been connected to Soles’ death — the three adults and three juveniles already in custody and Porter and Brown, who are still wanted, according to police.

No other details were immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.