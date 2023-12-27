HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two occupied homes in the Longs areas were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning, according to Horry County police.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 3:50 a.m. at a home on Half Pint Road. At least six people were in the two homes at the time, according to a police report obtained by News13.

People inside one of the homes at the time of the shooting told officers that unidentified men walked up to the home and began shooting, the report said. They fled after the shooting.

The report said one bullet went through a bedroom window at the back of the home and that there was evidence that bullets had hit the siding and window frames of the home. Officers found at least five casings and one other projectile in the yard.

A home nearby also had a bullet enter the side of the residence, according to the report.

No one was hurt. No other details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.