Vehicle hits utility pole near Conway; 2 people hurt

Horry County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 6:04 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Highway 90 and Tilly Swamp Road for calls of an overturned vehicle blocking all lanes of traffic.

Extrication operations were needed, according to HCFR, and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com