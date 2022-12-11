HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

