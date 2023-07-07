HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a structure fire near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle.
Crews blocked off lanes of Highway 544 between Singleton Ridge Road and Myrtle Ridge Drive and asked people to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely at the scene.
The cause of this fire will be under investigation. The Conway Fire Department and Horry County police assisted at the scene.
No additional details were immediately available. Count on News13 for upates.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.