HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of car break-ins and thefts in the North and South precinct areas, police said in a news release.

Horry County officers responded Tuesday to Halyard Way, just outside of Myrtle Beach, for a report of an incident involving a fight and hit-and-run, police said. While officers were investigating, they noticed the suspect’s vehicle along with a vehicle that was previously reported stolen.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles, but the drivers fled after they attempted to do so. A pursuit was then initiated, which ultimately led to officers chasing the two individuals on foot near Forestbrook Drive.

The two juveniles, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, both male, were charged with two counts each of motor-vehicle theft and one count each of failure to stop for blue lights.

Police said the investigation conducted so far indicates the two juveniles were involved in a number of recent car thefts and car break-ins, specifically in the River Oaks and Carolina Forest areas.

Additional charges are pending, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County police’s tipline at 843-915-8477.