HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 17, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 7:47 a.m. at the area of Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand Drive, HCFR said.

According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

