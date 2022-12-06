HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said.

No injuries have been reported.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Drivers should avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene, according to HCFR.

Count on News13 for updates.