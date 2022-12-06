HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said.
No injuries have been reported.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Drivers should avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene, according to HCFR.
Count on News13 for updates.