HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 90 and Riverside Drive near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. for a crash with entrapment. The crash is blocking all lanes of traffic, and drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Conway Fire Department is assisting at the scene.