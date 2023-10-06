HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked after a two-vehicle crash near Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Prestwick Club Drive and Links Road while emergency crews work in the area.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

News13 photo: Alec Daniels



Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

The crash, which happened at about 2:15 p.m., involved a school bus, but there were no students on board, HCFR said. Extrication operations were needed.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police and Surfside Beach fire units are assisting at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.