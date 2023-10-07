HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of N. Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, as a two-vehicle crash has northbound lanes of traffic blocked at this time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries at this time, HCFR said. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.