HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Tyner Street and Socastee Boulevard as a two-vehicle crash has lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened at about 11:50 a.m. and two people are being transported to the hospital, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, and the Horry County Police Department is assisting.