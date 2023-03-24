HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Water after a two-vehicle crash where one the vehicles overturned, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
No one was hurt in the crash, HCFR said. Horry County fire crews were dispatched at about 8:45 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Officials ask the public to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.