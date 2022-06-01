MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of shootings in the area decreased in May after a violent April, according to an ongoing crime analysis from News13.

While there were 38 shootings in April — a significant jump from the beginning of the year — May saw 25, as of information obtained from authorities as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Of those 25 shootings, nine led to at least one death. The month saw one shooting that killed two people and left another injured.

There were 16 people who were injured in shootings in May, and another 10 killed.

That analysis includes News13’s coverage area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

So far in 2022, 77 people have been injured and another 52 killed in gun violence. There were at least 141 shootings as of May 31, the 151st day of the year. By the same time last year, there were 160 shootings.

An arrest has been made in 26 out of 54 of this year’s fatal shootings. No arrest has been made in 20 of the shootings. Among the rest, two have been ruled justified, three ended with the suspect dead and three were people who were shot by law enforcement.

The analysis does not include suicides, unless it happened during a confrontation with law enforcement. In one shooting, both suspects died.

About 20% of the people who have died in shootings this year were 18 years old or younger.

Homicides last month included 8-year-old Quarius Naqua Dunham, who authorities said was killed when 40-year-old Charles Montgomery Allen had “no motive” for shooting at cars driving by his home Memorial Day weekend.

That same weekend, 17-year-old Joshua McPherson, a football player who lived in Florence, was shot and killed at a student housing complex in Conway.