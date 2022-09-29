HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old woman died Wednesday after a shooting near Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Christa Lee died at a home on Oak Grove Road, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. Her death is being investigated as a homicide by Horry County police.

Lee was from Florence but was living near Conway, McSpadden said.

No additional information was immediately available.

