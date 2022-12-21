HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Millions of dollars for a much-talked-about road project in Horry County are included in a year-end spending bill set to be taken up this week by members of Congress.

According to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office, $22 million for an “interchange extension” in Horry County is included in the bill that also funds numerous other projects across the state. Graham is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Thomas Bell, a spokesman for Horry County, said the $22 million is designated for the northern extension of Carolina Bays Parkway, also known as Highway 31, which is part of the county’s RIDE III program.

According to the county’s RIDE III dashboard, which lists information about all of the projects included in the program, the final phase of the limited-access freeway project will extend Highway 31 from Highway 9 to the North Carolina state line. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $185 million, and the final design of the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Congress is expected to debate and vote on the bill sometime this week

The Carolina Bays project has not been without controversy. In November, the Delaware-based company awarded a contract in 2013 to build a four-mile extension between Highway 544 and Highway 707 filed a $42 million lawsuit against Horry County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. It alleged breach of contract, breach of implied warranty, interference and negligence.

That section of the extension was completed in December 2019 but not before several weather-related delays in 2015 and 2016.

The Ride Improvement & Development Effort, or RIDE III, consists of 19 road projects and is supported by a penny sales tax approved by Horry County voters that went into effect on May 1, 2017 and expires on April 30, 2025. It’s expected to generate $592 million.

The spending bill being debated in Congress also includes $1.09 million for equipment for science, health care and engineering at Francis Marion University in Florence County.

