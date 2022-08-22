SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff returned to Surfside Beach this weekend for the 22nd year to raise money for college scholarships and raise awareness about conservation and keeping beaches and oceans clean.

Nearly 200 surfers competed in front of an estimated 1,500 spectators on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for the Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation, which was formed in memory of the Surfside Beach native who died from an undiagnosed heart condition while jogging on the beach in 1999.

“We tragically lost a friend in our community, a surfer, lifeguard, son… and we decided to start a foundation called Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation, and we said our biggest fundraiser and our main fundraiser and our only fundraiser is going to be something he loved to do, and that’s surfing,” said Jacob Simmons, a coordinator and owner of External Wave Surf Shop in Surfside Beach.

Simmons said he never met Daniels but is connected to him through surfing.

“Unfortunately, I never got to meet him, so I’m doing this based off the story that sold me and the story that got me here … into surfing. It was this contest,” Simmons said. “We’ve been able to positively use his name to bring more awareness and bring a positive outlook and educational side, and there are positive sides to everything.”

Simmons was grateful for all the good that has come from the foundation despite the horrific reason it was created.