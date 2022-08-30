HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the AG’s office. Matthew Lamar Lewis, 24, of Loris, was arrested Monday and charged with 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

If found guilty, each faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge, according to the AG’s office. The two cases are unrelated.

Investigators were led to Norbury and Lewis by tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Both are separately accused of distributing files of child sex abuse material.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details were provided.