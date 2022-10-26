HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 23-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 23, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in the Socastee area.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Anyone with information on Lightsey’s location is asked to call police at 843-915-8477.