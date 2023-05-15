HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old North Carolina man remained in jail Monday morning accused of shooting and killing another North Carolina man Saturday evening at a residence in Horry County.

Mitchell Keith Skyes of Monroe, North Carolina, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Horry County police arrest warrants.

Jordan Drake, 23, of Wingate, North Carolina, died at the scene of the shooting in the 100 block of Hartland Drive, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. It happened at about 7:20 p.m.

Sykes was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, according to online jail records.

Horry County police are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

