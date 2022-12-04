HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at about 2:25 a.m. near Mile Marker 11 North on Highway 31 in the Myrtle Beach area, the coroner’s office said.

The name of the 24-year-old man who died in the crash will be released once his family is notified, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

