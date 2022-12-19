HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested on multiple sexual exploitation charges following an investigation into alleged criminal activity on social media, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Curtis Crum, 28, faces seven counts of sexual exploitation of minor charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The HCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the suspected criminal activity on Snapchat, according to deputies.

After receiving the tip, investigators said they were able to link images to Crum, leading to his arrest.

On Thursday, Crum was booked into the J. Rueben Long Detention Center on a $7,000 bond, booking records show.