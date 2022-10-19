HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon is endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Dorian Hernandez, 29, was last seen on Carriage Row Lane outside Myrtle Beach, HCPD said.

Hernandez is approximately five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She is known to frequent the south end of the unincorporated area of Myrtle Beach, according to HCPD.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s location is asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Count on News13 for updates.