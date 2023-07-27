CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in connection with a 2021 Halloween night attack, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Mije Basnight, 18, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, the solicitor’s office said. He was sentenced by Judge B. Alex Hyman.

The incident happened at the Cove Apartments along Highway 544, the solicitor’s office said.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car in a parking lot when two men approached and opened her car door.

Basnight then held the victim at gunpoint while another man, Ja’Rael Warren, sexually assaulted her. The two men also stole her vehicle and personal items.

Warren previously pleaded guilty and received a 30-year sentence for his role in the incident, according to the solicitor’s office.

Officials said Basnight is not eligible for parole.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Conway Police Department, Coastal Carolina Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the US Marshall’s Service who worked together to solve this crime and bring both these men to justice,” said Leigh Waller in a news release, who prosecuted the case.