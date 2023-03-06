HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people remain in jail in Horry County after allegedly using BB guns in a pair of robberies on Friday, according to Horry County police reports and online booking records.

The first incident took place at about 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gardner Lacy Road and Clear Pond Boulevard. According to a police report, a person told officers that they were going for a walk when someone pulled up in a dark gray SUV and robbed them at gunpoint.

About 15 minutes later, another person told officers that they were riding a bicycle on Clear Pond Boulevard when a light blue SUV pulled onto the curb in front of them near the bridge between Country Pine and Reed Brook drives.

According to the police report, a person got out of the SUV and placed a black handgun in the victim’s face while demanding their cellphone and money. After taking the victim’s cellphone, the report said the suspect fired a shot into the ground before fleeing.

Police later tracked down the vehicle and the three suspects on Middle Ridge Avenue, the report said. While searching the vehicle, officers found multiple BB guns and cellphones, including the one belonging to the victim.

The suspects were given bonds totaling $20,000 each, and as of Monday morning, they remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

