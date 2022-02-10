3-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest started in garage, cause undetermined, docs say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A three-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest in August started in the garage and the cause was ruled undetermined, according to the investigative report obtained by News13.

The fire happened Aug. 29, 2021 in the 8300 block of Juxa Drive. Eight people were displaced. One person had minor burns but did not need to go to a hospital, according to officials.

Investigators found that the fire started in the garage of the home, according to the documents. Investigators said the garage sustained the most damage. There were a chest freezer, two electric scooters and two ATVs inside the garage.

Investigators said one of the scooters had “considerable damage to the decking,” according to the documents. Investigators were unable to determine if the scooters were plugged in. One of the ATVs had a charger attached to it but the charger was not plugged into an outlet.

The home owner told investigators the air conditioning in the home had stopped working two days before the fire, according to the documents. The home owner also said drill batteries, a chest freezer, and a refrigerator were the only items plugged in.

Investigators couldn’t rule out the fire was caused by an electric scooter failure, but said an expert would have to determine if that happened; therefore, the cause of the fire was ruled undetermined.

In a 911 call, a person was heard saying he hoped everyone had made it outside of the house because it looked bad.

“I’m hoping everybody is out of there,” the caller said.

“Yeah, it’s coming from the garage,” the caller said after a dispatcher asked. “It’s just totally engulfing the house.”

Another 911 caller told dispatch he saw a bunch of smoke coming from the home. He said people were trying to put the fire out with a hose and that windows were breaking. In the call, the popping of the fire could be heard in the background.

“Should I be walking away further from this?” the second caller said. The dispatcher told everyone to walk away and not attempt to put the fire out.

“It’s really bad,” he added. The dispatcher asked if there were any flames.

“I don’t see flames but the smoke is ridiculously bad now,” a caller said.

The lot that the home is on was listed for sale Wednesday on Zillow for $250,000. As of Wednesday, the damaged home is still sitting on the property.