3-alarm Ocean Lakes Campground fire appears to be accidental, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A three-alarm fire Jan. 23 at Ocean Lakes Campground appears to be accidental, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Casey said the fire originated at an HVAC unit at one of the homes.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital, Horry County Fire Chief Joseph Tanner said. Three members of two families whose homes were on Dolphin Drive were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two of the damaged structures were destroyed HCFR said in a social-media post. Eight other units were damaged by fire and heat.

Seventy first responders were working at the scene, HCFR said, including units from the Surfside Beach Fire Department, the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department provided additional coverage during the fire.