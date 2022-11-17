HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County police after the incident and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon, according to online jail records.

According to arrest warrants, the incident began early Wednesday morning when Gore tried to “instigate an altercation with Jyrese Crawford at a nearby apartment complex.” He then waited outside and followed Jyrese Crawford when he left in a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Then, at about 3:50 a.m. on Burcale Road, Gore who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, passed the Crawfords’ 2018 Dodge Charger and fired a handgun several times toward the driver’s side of the vehicle, the warrants state.

Jyrese Crawford then began chasing Gore’s vehicle, with Ty’que Crawford firing several shots at the moving vehicle, the warrants state. During the chase, the Crawfords’ car hit the rear driver’s side of Gore’s car, causing them both to crash.

There were no serious injuries in the incident.

