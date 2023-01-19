ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It will be at least another two weeks before a vacant seat on the Atlantic Beach Town Council is filled.

Town officials met Thursday to certify the results of Tuesday’s special election, which was held to fill the seat formerly held by the late James DeWitt, who was allegedly killed by his son, Matthew DeWitt.

A runoff election involving all three candidates is now scheduled for Jan. 31 after none of them received a majority of the 76 votes cast on Tuesday.

John Davis was the top vote-getter with 32. He was followed by Michael Isom and Lendale Evans who each got 22 votes. Only 76 of 205 of the town’s registered voters cast a ballot in the election, meaning 38 votes were needed for a winner to be declared the winner.

Joe Montgomery, chairman of the town’s election commission, called it a unique situation.

“We haven’t experienced this before,” he said. “We’ve had runoff before but not a tied runoff.”

The town council will have to meet after the runoff to certify the results.

The winner will serve the remainder of DeWitt’s council term, which runs through December 2025.

Matthew DeWitt remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention without bond, charged with murder in the death of Natasha Stevens, 52, who was found dead in October at a home in the Conway area.

James DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were both found shot to death at a home in Richland County in October. Matthew DeWitt is a suspect in their deaths.

