HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were charged after an armed robbery in April inside a Coastal Carolina University dorm room, according to police.

Thomas George Papadakis, 18, Bilal Sabree Tucker, 19, and Sterling Braxton Brown, 18, all of Columbia, were arrested in connection with the robbery.

Police were called April 10 to Ingle Hall for reports of the armed robbery, according to a police report. News13 requested the police report on April 20, and was not provided it until Thursday.

Police checked surveillance footage and saw two men knock on the door of Ingle Hall. The two were let in the building by a University Housing staff member, according to the report. One of the suspects entered a dorm room and pointed a handgun at the resident.

The person said he didn’t know the suspect but they had “chilled” the night before. The person said he didn’t know anything about the suspect or his name, according to the report. The person didn’t know if the suspect was a CCU student.

News13 has reached out to the university to see if any of the people charged are students or were students at any point, and has not received a response.

The person who lived in the dorm told police there was nothing illegal in his room, but officers found a box and a jar containing a wax substances in the freezer, according to the report. He said the substances were marijuana waxes, but that they weren’t his.

No citation was issued, but the waxes were placed into evidence, according to the report.

Papadakis is charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center May 5 on a $40,000 bond, according to online booking records.

Tucker is charged with armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center April 21 on a $12,000 bond, according to online booking records.

Brown is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony. He was released from J. Ruben Long April 13 on a $15,000 bond, according to booking records.