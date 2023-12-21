HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three Grand Strand departments were called out Thursday morning to a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of S. Kings Highway near Surfside Beach.

The fire was reported to be threatening nearby homes, but crews were able to get it under control with only “minimal exposure” to nearby structures, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR was called out at 7:04 a.m. The Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach fire departments assisted. Horry County police also responded to the scene.

The home was unoccupied, and no injuries have been reported.

Any displaced residents will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

