HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate the home, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported.

The three people displaced in this fire will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

No additional information was immediately available.

The fire remains under investigation.