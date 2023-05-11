HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced in a 2-alarm fire Wednesday evening in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road, according to HCFR.
A home, garage and vehicles were destroyed, HCFR said. No one was taken to a hospital with injuries, but three people were displaced.
Those who were displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire remains under investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.