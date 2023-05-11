HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced in a 2-alarm fire Wednesday evening in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road, according to HCFR.

A home, garage and vehicles were destroyed, HCFR said. No one was taken to a hospital with injuries, but three people were displaced.

Those who were displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.