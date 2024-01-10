HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced in an apartment fire in the Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened in the 900 block of Marshfield Circle, HCFR said. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and there were no reported injuries.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

The displaced residents will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County police are assisting.