HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday evening after a crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. near World Tour Boulevard, HCFR said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was trapped.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.