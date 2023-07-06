HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt and critical injuries are reported after a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened in the area of Enterprise Boat Landing near Bay Road, HCFR said. Three people were taken to the hospital.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Crews were dispatched at about 1:25 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

