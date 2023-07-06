HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt and critical injuries are reported after a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
The crash happened in the area of Enterprise Boat Landing near Bay Road, HCFR said. Three people were taken to the hospital.
Crews were dispatched at about 1:25 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here