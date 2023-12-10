HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 22 in between Highways 31 and 90, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Crews were dispatched at 2:10 p.m.

HCFR said a second two-vehicle crash between N. Kings Highway and Highway 31 is also slowing traffic.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating both crashes.