HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 22 in between Highways 31 and 90, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
Crews were dispatched at 2:10 p.m.
HCFR said a second two-vehicle crash between N. Kings Highway and Highway 31 is also slowing traffic.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating both crashes.
