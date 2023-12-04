HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Little River area Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened along N. Highway 57 and Gore Road, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned.

Crews were dispatched at 7:26 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.