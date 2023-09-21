HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 8:17 p.m.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here