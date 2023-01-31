HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are being taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road, and traffic is blocked while crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

