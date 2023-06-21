HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 10:47 a.m. The crash blocked lanes of traffic, and authorities asked motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.