HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 8:10 a.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop, HCFR said.

The three people hurt were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to HCFR. Details on their condition were not immediately available.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.