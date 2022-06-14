HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are being treated for injuries at a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

In a Facebook post, HCFR asked people to avoid the area of N. Highway 701 and Harris Short Cut Road, where lanes of traffic are expected to be closed for “an extended amount of time.” Crews were dispatched to the area at 10:14 a.m., HCFR said.

The Conway Fire Department is assisting at the scene, and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation, HCFR said.

No additional information was immediately available.

