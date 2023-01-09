HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Monday morning in a pair of crashes involving five vehicles near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 7:17 a.m. to the crashes, which blocked lanes of traffic in the area of E. Highway 501 and Savannah Bluff Road. One of the wrecks involved two vehicles and the other one three.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of emergency crews working at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.