HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night outside of Loris, according to Horry County police.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. near the 3000 block of Highway 701 South near the state line, police said. The three people were brought to area hospitals and are all expected to be OK.

Police said there is no threat to the community and the investigation is active and ongoing.

