HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are hurt and traffic is blocked after a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 501 and Rabon Road near Aynor, Horry County Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

Three people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Traffic in the Aynor-bound lanes is blocked.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 4:15 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene.