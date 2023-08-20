HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt after both vehicles overturned in a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 31 between International Drive and Highway 22, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Three people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. South-bound lanes are currently blocked to traffic.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
