SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police.

The vehicle break-ins happened on the south end of town, police said. There is no threat to the public.

Police have not released the names of the people who were taken into custody or what charges they’ll face.

Police are asking anyone whose vehicle may have been broken into or anyone with security footage to call 843-913-6368.

Police said more information will be released when it’s available.